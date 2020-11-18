Sri Lanka Cricket support staff member tests positive for COVID19 at Pallekele

Sri Lanka’s 22-member cricket squad preparing for the upcoming tour of South Africa in Pallekele ran into a dire situation, when one of their support staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“The baggage boy was tested positive and he is under quarantine. It’s not a serious issue, but he is under self-quarantine. He was pulled out of the squad and sent home to be in self-isolation. The tests were carried out on Monday. We carry out tests for the entire squad every three days,” said Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva.

The players and support staff are on a nine-day training schedule in Pallekele from 13 November, preparing for the two Tests to be played in South Africa, starting on 26 December…