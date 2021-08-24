Sri Lanka series gives South Africa perfect preparation for World Cup

South Africa will use their one-day series in Sri Lanka as preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup later this year as conditions in the United Arab Emirates are expected to be similar, captain Temba Bavuma said.

South Africa will play three ODIs and three T20 games during the Sept. 2-14 tour, though a number of their frontline players have either been rested or are injured for the 50-over series.

Key batsman Quinton de Kock and seamer Lungi Ngidi will stay at home, while hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller is recovering from injury. All are expected to be available for the T20 matches which begin from Sept 10.

“There is the opportunity and challenge for us to be successful in those conditions,” Bavuma told reporters before the team’s departure on Monday.