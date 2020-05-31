Sri Lanka cricketers will return to training on June 1, while adhering to health regulations imposed by the government due to the Covid–19 pandemic, the island’s cricket board announced today.

“Accordingly, the selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12 day ‘Residential Training Camp’ at the CCC, Colombo, whilst they will stay as a group in a hotel during the entirety of the camp,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“The players taking part in the camp represents a general squad chosen from across all formats, and primarily consist of bowlers, as they need more time for ‘conditioning’ before going into active competition. The coaching and support staff consists of a four member unit.”