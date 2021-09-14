Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old had already retired from Tests and ODIs, and this announcement marks the end of his illustrious T20I career.

“Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket,” Malinga announced earlier today.

“Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.”

It had been reported recently that Malinga could join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff to help Sri Lanka with their T20 World Cup preparations.

Shortly after news of his retirement broke, well wishes flowed in for Malinga on social media.

Mahela Jayawardena on Twitter: “Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i / Twitter” Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i

𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 on Twitter: “”There has never been a bowler like him, and there never will be.” Happy Retirement Slinger…@ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/27Q9jZA4NJ / Twitter” “There has never been a bowler like him, and there never will be.” Happy Retirement Slinger…@ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/27Q9jZA4NJ

Kumar Sangakkara on Twitter: “Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip / Twitter” Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip

Freddie Wilde on Twitter: “Lasith Malinga has retired. He is one of the greatest white ball cricketers, the best yorker bowler in history & one of the game’s most iconic players. Malinga’s unique round-arm action gave him an advantage with bowling yorkers. This is an extract from Cricket 2.0. pic.twitter.com/o01PrEcS8t / Twitter” Lasith Malinga has retired. He is one of the greatest white ball cricketers, the best yorker bowler in history & one of the game’s most iconic players. Malinga’s unique round-arm action gave him an advantage with bowling yorkers. This is an extract from Cricket 2.0. pic.twitter.com/o01PrEcS8t

chaminda vidanapathirana on Twitter: “Thanks for all the memories Mali, you have inspired a nation to dream big.❤️🇱🇰🦁 https://t.co/DaPyGCpKoN / Twitter” Thanks for all the memories Mali, you have inspired a nation to dream big.❤️🇱🇰🦁 https://t.co/DaPyGCpKoN

Mumbai Indians on Twitter: “From crushing batsmen’s toes to getting lifted on shoulders, Mali achieved everything in T20s. 🙌🔥As he announces his retirement from T20 cricket, we just have three words to say – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤. 𝐘𝐨𝐮. 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚. 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/5HWV4Tj5zS / Twitter” From crushing batsmen’s toes to getting lifted on shoulders, Mali achieved everything in T20s. 🙌🔥As he announces his retirement from T20 cricket, we just have three words to say – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤. 𝐘𝐨𝐮. 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚. 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/5HWV4Tj5zS

© Island Cricket