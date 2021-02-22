Sri Lanka’s Kumara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of West Indies tour

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19, the island’s cricket board revealed today.

Kumara was a part of Sri Lanka’s limited-overs squad currently training for their tour of West Indies, which begins later this month.

“Immediately upon identification, Lahiru Kumara has been directed to follow the Government’s health protocol laid out on Covid – 19,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka are expected to depart on Tuesday to the Caribbean, with the tour getting underway on March 3 with the first of three T20Is in Antigua.

