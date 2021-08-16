Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19

Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

Perera, who captained Sri Lanka during the islanders’ white-ball tour of England in June, “was found to be positive during a PCR test which was carried out on the players yesterday (15th August),” the cricket board said.

“Following the detection, Perera is undergoing due medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19,” SLC further stated.

South Africa are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month, and it’s unclear if Perera is experiencing any symptoms or if he will be available for the ODI and T20I series against the Proteas, which begins on September 2 with the first of three World Cup Super League ODIs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

© Island Cricket