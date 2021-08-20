COVID-19 forces change to SLC Invitational T20 League

The schedule for the ongoing Sri Lanka Cricket Invitational T20 League has been revised after staff in the players’ hotel tested positive for COVID-19, according to the island’s cricket board.

The two matches originally scheduled for today will now be played on August 21.

“The employees of the hotel, who were identified as Covid positive during a routine PCR Test carried out on the 17th of August, were not in direct contact with the players and the support staff,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) assured in a statement.

“Following the identification, the players and the support staff were shifted to two different hotels as a precautionary measure. The players and the support staff underwent a PCR Test today and will undergo further testing during the period of the tournament, as per the Covid 19 prevention guidelines.”

Revised schedule for Sri Lanka Cricket Invitational T20 League 2021

Aug 21 – Game 9 – Greens v Blues – 2:30 pm – Pallekele

Aug 21 – Game 10 – Greys v Reds – 7:00 pm – Pallekele

Aug 22 – Game 11 – Greys v Blues – 2:30 pm – Pallekele

Aug 22 – Game 12 – Reds v Greens – 7:00 pm – Pallekele

Aug 24 – Final – TBD – 7:00 pm – Pallekele

