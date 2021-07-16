Kusal Perera to miss series against India, Sri Lanka Cricket confirms

Kusal Perera, who was recently axed as captain of Sri Lanka’s ODI and T20I sides after a solitary tour, will not take part in India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are currently in Sri Lanka for three World Cup Super League ODIs and a three-match T20I series.

The former Sri Lanka skipper Perera has “suffered a right shoulder sprain during training,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Binura Fernando will miss the ODI series, which begins on July 18 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, after a lateral ligament sprain in his left ankle during training yesterday.

