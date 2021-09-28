Sri Lanka in joint bid with Bangladesh, Pakistan to host ICC events

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that they have applied to be co-host of a Twenty20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka and an ODI World Cup alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the International Cricket Council (ICC) invited its members to submit preliminary technical proposal as a potential host for events from 2024 to 2031.

“We are going in for joint bids for some of the events from 2024 to 2031,” said Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva without specifying the events. “Altogether there are eight tournaments, two Champions Trophy events, two ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups. We have shown interest for all eight events, we are not sure of getting all eight but may finish getting at least one or two events at the end of the day…