Sri Lanka’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad will be named this week, the cricket board’s CEO Ashley de Silva has said.

A preliminary 15-man squad will be named before the ICC’s cut-off date September 10, Sri Lanka Cricket’s CEO has assured.

“Ashley De Silva said SLC will announce an initial 15-man squad along with 4 reserves before Friday,” Cricwire reported.

“He added that ICC has provisioned to make changes in the squad if required till October 10th.”

