Sri Lanka Hand Chamika Karunaratne One-Year Suspended Ban Over Contract Breach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that they have handed a one-year suspended ban to all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne over breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. Karunaratne played a crucial part in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup triumph earlier this year. SLC also said that they have imposed a suspended sentence or a fine of $5,000 against the 26-year-old.
Today they say Chamika was penalized on disciplinary grounds.Then Mohan Silva should immediately resign because just two days ago he lied publicly telling all it was due to non performance.Yeheli said Sangha says 2014 WC was won bec of God.Bhanuka says Asia cup was won by God.This gives a good account of how our cricket is run.Ashley Silva,Mohan Silva,Ravin W. & Namal’s uncle JJ, Godfrey Dabare.Prasanna Rodrigo among others are in this religious group & all holding top places in the board. Shammi Silva’s entire family in this religion.How come, about 7% population grabbing our top most places & then discriminationg our Buddhist players on flimsy grounds.Mind bongling,bewildering to say the least.Dickwella,Vandersay & Mendis etc go on in spite of even murder!ICC sacking talk is to frighten us, sack or not, cricket or not ,remove this entire board with an independent group.Country first & then cricket.