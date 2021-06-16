Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya Lakshan suffers knee injury in England

Dhananjaya Lakshan has suffered a knee injury during a training session in England, according to Sri Lanka Cricket.

The all-rounder was injured while fielding during a practise session on Monday.

Currently undergoing treatment, Lakshan will miss the two intra-squad practise matches held in preparation for the limited overs series beginning next week against the hosts.

Sri Lanka are in England for three World Cup Super League ODIs and a three-match T20I series.

The tour begins with the first T20I in Cardiff on June 23.

