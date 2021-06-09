Mathews misses Sri Lanka’s tour of England due to paternity leave

Angelo Mathews was unavailable for selection for Sri Lanka’s tour of England due to paternity leave, a source close to the all-rounder told Island Cricket today.

The former Sri Lanka skipper and wife Heshani are expecting their third child any day now, it is understood.

Sri Lanka departed today for their limited-overs series against England with several fresh faces in their squad.

The selectors had earlier indicated they would axe experienced players to prepare a youthful team for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Seniors Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal have since been sidelined, while Thisara Perera announced what many believe is a premature retirement as a result of the new selection panel’s overhaul.

Karunaratne lost his place and the ODI captaincy, with the selectors handing leadership to 30-year-old Kusal Perera in hopes of reversing Sri Lanka’s rapid slide down the ODI rankings.

But after the demoralising ODI series defeat in Bangladesh last month, Sri Lanka’s chief selector explained that the axed seniors are not out of reckoning for future series.

Sri Lanka are in England for a three-match T20 series and three ODIs that can help Sri Lanka move up from the very bottom of the World Cup Super League points table.

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and England begins on June 23.

Sri Lanka ODI and T20 squad for 2021 tour of England: Kusal Perera (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Ishan Jayaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

Fixtures:

1st T20I – Jun 23 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd T20I – Jun 24 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd T20I – Jun 26 – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI – Jun 29 – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI – Jul 1 – Kennington Oval, London

3rd ODI – Jul 4 – County Ground, Bristol

