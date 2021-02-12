Sri Lanka Cricket in ‘discussion’ to reschedule COVID-19 postponed tour of West Indies

SLC Media Release: 35 national squad players who administered PCR Tests yesterday (10th February) returned negative Covid-19 results, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff.

The players were part of the provisional squad who were preparing to take part in the Tour of West Indies.

However, training was halted last week, following Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne tested Positive for Covid-19.

The players will return to action tomorrow (12th February) with a ‘Fitness Test’ scheduled to ascertain their fitness levels.

The squad will commence training on the 16th February 2021 to take part in the Tour of West Indies, which is under discussion.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Coach Mickey Arthur, who tested positive, are still undergoing treatment.

