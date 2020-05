Sri Lanka’s cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said.

Cricket has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Sri Lanka’s home series against England and South Africa have been postponed.

Sri Lanka has had some success in curtailing the spread of the new coronavirus, having reported just over 1,000 cases, and the government is prepared to ease lockdown restrictions.