Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen on seeing former captain Kumar Sangakkara vie for the “big post in the ICC,” according to SLC secretary Mohan de Silva.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, deSilva said, “We are waiting for Sangakkara’s term be over at the MCC. Once his term is over there, we have a plan to utilize his knowledge at the SLC. We also want to promote him for the big post in the ICC.”