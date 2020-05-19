Sri Lanka Cricket media and team sponsorship rights tenders postponed for sixth time

Cricket West-Indies (CWI) president announced couple of days back that the West-Indies cricket is in ICU. Like CWI, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) though yet to publicly admit is also in the same situation due to the impact of Covid19.

Once again on Sunday, SLC had to postpone all their commercial tenders including the media rights, team sponsorship and ground sponsorship rights.

This is the sixth time in the last three months that SLC has to postpone its media rights and other tenders due to the Covid19 impact and very limited interest.

The tender was first released in the month of February and since then it has got postponed multiple times.

Despite the extended timelines and changes in the ITT document, the media rights portfolio of SLC has failed to woo the global broadcasters…