Mathews and Karunaratne overlooked for Sri Lanka Cricket Invitational T20 League

Experienced Sri Lankan cricketers Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne have not been included the recently-announced squads for the SLC Invitational T20 League, which begins on August 12 in Pallekele.

Former skippers Dinesh Chandimal and Suranga Lakmal, like Mathews and Karunaratne, did not feature in Sri Lanka’s squads for recent series against India and England but have been picked for the new league.

The T20 tournament is a one-off event held ahead of South Africa’s limited-over tour of Sri Lanka as “a guideline for national selection for the South African series and the T20 World Cup,” SLC Tournament Committee Chairman Samantha Dodanwela told DailyFT.

“Initially, we were targeting the LPL to pick the sides for the South African series and the T20 World Cup but due to it being postponed, it was decided that we conduct this tournament,” he said.

“It will be used as a guideline for national selection for the South African series and the T20 World Cup. The cream of Sri Lanka’s cricketers will be involved.”

Chandimal has been selected to lead SLC Reds, Dasun Shanaka is skipper of SLC Greys, Dhananjaya de Silva has been named captain of SLC Blues, and Ashan Priyanjan is tasked with leading SLC Greens in the four-team tourney, which will be played entirely at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been rested.

Sri Lanka Cricket Invitational T20 League Fixtures

Aug 12 – Greys v Greens – 2:30 PM

Aug 12 – Blues v Reds – 7:00 PM

Aug 14 – Reds v Greys – 2:30 PM

Aug 14 – Blues v Greens – 7:00 PM

Aug 16 – Reds v Greens – 2:30 PM

Aug 16 – Blues v Greys – 7:00 PM

Aug 18 – Reds v Blues – 2:30 PM

Aug 18 – Greens v Greys – 7:00 PM

Aug 20 – Greens v Blues – 2:30 PM

Aug 20 – Greys v Reds – 7:00 PM

Aug 22 – Greys v Blues – 2:30 PM

Aug 22 – Greens v Reds – 7:00 PM

Aug 24 – Final – 7:00 PM

Squads

SLC Blues: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Angelo Perera (VC), Nishan Madushka (WK), Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Himasha Liyanage, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kalana Perera, Mahesh Theekshana, Hashan Randika, Pawan Ratnayake, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Sachindu Colombage, Shiran Fernando.

SLC Greens: Ashan Priyanjan (C), Kamindu Mendis (VC), Lahiru Udara (WK), Kamil Mishara (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Mahela Udawatte, Pathum Nissanka, Suminda Lakshan, Krishan Sanjula, Saminda Fernando, Sammu Ashan, Ishan Jayaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Gamage.

SLC Reds: Dinesh Chandimal (C/WK), Avishka Fernando (VC), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Binura Fernando, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Dananjaya, Lasith Abeyratne, Mohomed Shiraz, Sandun Weerakkody, Muditha Lakshan, Jehan Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Himesh Ramanayake

SLC Greys: Dasun Shanaka (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Minod Bhanuka (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanindu Fernando, Chathuranga de Silva, Udith Madushan, Pulina Tharanga, Lasith Croospulle, Ashen Daniel, Sangeeth Cooray, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamika Gunasekara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Koshan Jayawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana.

