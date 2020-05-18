Sri Lanka Cricket says no state funds will be utilised for new stadium in Homagama

Responding to some of the media reports and concerns over the proposed International Cricket Stadium in Homagama, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today said the project will be an absolute and private investment of SLC and no government funds will be utilized and/or will be sought at any stage of the construction.

In a statement, the SLC said there were several media reports published regarding the proposed International Cricket Stadium in Homagama and some of these reports may have created misconceptions in the minds of the readers, which are detrimental to the image of both the Government and the SLC…