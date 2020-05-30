Sri Lanka Cricket hand out millions in ‘charity’

Despite uncertainty surrounding future cricket tours owing to the pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has generously doled out over Rs. 100 million to “charity” in the last two months.

The act is significant as the Board itself faces a bleak future with a number of inbound tours hanging in the balance.

It has had to reschedule the England Test tour to Sri Lanka to January next year while the South Africa series was postponed.

The India and Bangladesh tours to Sri Lanka in June/July remain doubtful. And SLC is yet to sell its broadcasting rights for the three-year cycle that started in April.