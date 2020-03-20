Sri Lanka cricket stars urge public to take coronavirus (COVID-19) threat seriously

Sri Lanka’s cricket icons are calling on their fellow countrymen to not take the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lightly.

Photographs and videos shared on social media by Sri Lankans have highlighted many ignoring the advice of medical experts and gathering in groups.

“I also don’t know whether I am exposed already,” Mahela Jayawardene said in a video posted on Facebook today. “But that is the scary thing about this virus—we don’t know. So let’s act that we all have the virus and we don’t give it to someone else…”

“If you’re still going out to public places then you’re being irresponsible and selfish,” Thisara Perera reminded the public in a message on Twitter.

Thisara perera on Twitter If you’re still going out to public places then you’re being irresponsible and selfish. Plz stay away from public places Keep a reasonable distance from others . wash your hands – a lot. And, don’t touch your face. You shouldn’t panic – just prepare. https://t.co/QfllqwCQgv

More social media posts from Sri Lankan cricketers below

Angelo Mathews on Twitter Let’s do our part and look after the Tri forces ,police health officials and all involved who are working tirelessly without even looking after their wellbeing.Dont be selfish let’s fight this together and remember WASH YOUR HANDS #Covid_19 https://t.co/0Ii2GCRasJ

Kumar Sangakkara Personal Page on Instagram: “Let’s flatten the curve. Stay home, avoid crowds, wash your hands. Follow the instructions of healthcare professionals the government and…” 5,637 Likes, 80 Comments – Kumar Sangakkara Personal Page (@sangalefthander) on Instagram: “Let’s flatten the curve. Stay home, avoid crowds, wash your hands. Follow the instructions of…”

𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 on Twitter give your family and the world is a healthy you. @WHO #COVID #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak https://t.co/t06czohy2a

dinesh chandimal on Twitter Prevention is better than cure 👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️🙏🙏 Please stay home and stay safe.. https://t.co/rKGPpW1BXw

Upul Tharanga on Twitter In this difficult time, let’s take care of one another and follow government regulations by staying at home #COVID19

Chaminda Vaas on Twitter No-one & nothing is unaffected n just wanted to say that we can all stay safe.Stay indoors and help combat this virus! Ppl r desperate 2 find any sense of community at a time when social interaction and physical connections are actually spreading the pandemic. #StaySafeStayHome

Chaminda Vaas on Twitter We are all in this together. And only by acting collectively now that we will have a good chance of returning to some semblance of life as we knew it before #COVID-19. Stay Safe

Mahela Jayawardena on Twitter දැන් බඩු ගන්න පෝලිම් වල , කඩවල් වල පිරෙන්න එපා. අඩුම මීටරයක් දුරින් ඉන්න ! #DefeatCorona #Together

Kusal Mendis on Twitter keepyourhandscleenchallange @covid19 @WHO @OfficialSLC https://t.co/Qk9ijPHpev

Government and health authorities can only control what they can control… it’s up to us to be disciplined and stay home. No gatherings no activities no trips this is serious people.. please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 10.8k Likes, 36 Comments – Mahela Jayawardena (@mahela27) on Instagram: “Government and health authorities can only control what they can control… it’s up to us to be…”

Angelo Mathews on Twitter ප්‍රබල පනිවිඩයකි.කාරැනිකව සවන් දි එය පිලිපදින්න මිත්‍රවරැනි. අපි ඹවුන්ට සහ අනෙක් සියලුම රට වාසින්ට කරන මහත් උපකාරයකි🙏. #FightCOVID19

