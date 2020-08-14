Sri Lanka could host England vs India Test series

Their bid to host this year’s Indian Premier League tournament may have failed but Sri Lanka Cricket has indicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India their willingness to host the England versus India Test matches in Sri Lanka next year, if the neccesity arises, informed sources told The Island.

England are scheduled to tour India next year for five Test matches but with the host nation struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are doubts about when India will be able to resume cricket.

According to John Hopkins University in the US there have been over two million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India which is third highest in the world after USA and Brazil.