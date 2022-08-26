in Featured News

Sri Lanka confident of beating Afghanistan, says Dasun Shanaka

‘I have to focus more on my bowling in addition to the batting and we have to come up with a team effort during this Asia Cup”, said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the pre-match press conference yesterday at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

