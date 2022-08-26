Sri Lanka confident of beating Afghanistan, says Dasun Shanaka

‘I have to focus more on my bowling in addition to the batting and we have to come up with a team effort during this Asia Cup”, said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the pre-match press conference yesterday at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.
‘I have to focus more on my bowling in addition to the batting and we have to come up with a team effort during this Asia Cup”, said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the pre-match press conference yesterday at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.