Sri Lanka will be at full strength for next month’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia with their two quickest bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara being passed fit for the mega event.

In the absence of Chameera and Kumara, Sri Lanka found two newcomers Promod Madushan and Dilshan Madushanka who did the job for them in helping to win the Asia Cup after a lapse of eight years.