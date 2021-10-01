Sri Lanka add five more players to T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have added five more players to their original squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The five new names added to the original squad are Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, and Ramesh Mendis. While, Lahiru Madushanka, who was previously named in the T20WC mix, will not travel with the team as he is recovering from an injury. Four reserves will travel with the squad as injury cover.

The only major omissions from the squad were Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, who were banned for a year for breaking the Covid-19 protocols on their tour of England in July.

The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka as the team begin their campaign on 18 October against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A of the First Round, where they have also drawn Ireland and the Netherlands.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, and Ramesh Mendis.

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga…