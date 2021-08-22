Sri Lanka Cricket yet to approve Hasaranga and Chameera’s IPL participation

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva, on Sunday (August 22), said Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, who were announced as replacement players by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, have neither taken permission from the SLC nor the board is aware of their signings.

“I don’t know, I have to check. We are under lockdown till the end of the month,” de Silva told Cricbuzz. He further said that the board will take a decision on the players only when the application for no-objection certificates is made before them. “We have not taken any decision yet as they will have to apply for the NOCs. We are not aware of these players being selected, neither have they sought permission from us.”