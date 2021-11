Sri Lanka Cricket has given thumbs up for the Cricket Committee’s move to rope in former captain Mahela Jayawardene to the national cricket team’s coaching staff after the exit of Mickey Arthur.

The tenure of Arthur, who joined SLC in December 2019, will end in two weeks time following the completion of the two match Test series against West Indies. Jayawardene’s role will not be as Head Coach but as a Consultant Coach. However, he will have a larger clout on how the team is run…