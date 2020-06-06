Sri Lanka Cricket TV rights bids close on June 15

Bids for international media rights contract for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the three years starting from April 2020 is due on June 15.

The board is now selling media rights as one package combining television, radio and digital platforms as opposed to their previous attempt to sell it as two packages – one for television and radio and another for digital platforms.

The package covers national team cricket matches taking place in Sri Lanka and covering all territories outside Sri Lanka.

SLC is selling media rights for the next three years after their seven-year agreement with Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India Private (formerly Ten Sports) ended on March 31, 2020.

“We have fixed June 15 for bid submission,” said Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva.