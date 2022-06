A recent skinfold test found three key players of the national white-ball set up reporting levels exceeding the benchmark of 85mm, but a policy change helped the trio earn their place in the T20 team named for the ongoing Australian series.

Players Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga and Danushka Gunathilaka have all reported skinfold levels well above the set standards with Rajapaksa reporting a shocking 106.2mm. Gunathilaka has recorded a value of 97.8mm while Hasaranga has a value of 93.6mm.