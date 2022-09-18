SLC to part ways with Tom Moody

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will part ways with Tom Moody, its high profile Director of Cricket, just one-and-a-half years into his three-year deal, but will retain Mahela Jayawardena, Consultant Coach, despite the former Sri Lanka skipper this week accepting a broader responsibility with Mumbai Indians.

Moody was hired for a three year stint by a Technical Advisory Committee led by Aravinda de Silva at the start of March last year. He had a wide purview, spanning the women’s and men’s game, and domestic and international cricket. Among his priorities was restructuring Sri Lanka’s domestic cricket, which he did by introducing a five-team provincial tournament on top of the 26-club first class tournament.