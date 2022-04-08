in Featured News

SLC offers central contracts to 19 players

9.1k Views 0 Comments

Sri Lanka Cricket has offered central contracts to a total of 19 players for the year 2022 while 10 players have been given domestic contracts for the same period.

According to SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, all the players have signed the contracts which is contrast to last year when players raised concerns over the new performance based contracts that was introduced by the Sports Minister appointed Technical Advisory Committee in consultation with the Director of Cricket and the national selection committee…

Read full article

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Leave a Comment