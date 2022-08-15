SLC initiates legal action against NSC Chairman Arjuna Ranatunga

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at an emergency meeting held yesterday, having extensively deliberated on the false, derogatory and distorted statement made by the newly appointed National Sports Council Chairman Arjuna Ranatunga during a recent media interview (Derana Big Focus), has decided to take appropriate legal action against him for having spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and deliberately making public comments with false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.