Skipper Dilshan guides Sri Lanka Legends to win over Bangladesh Legends

Skipper Thilakaratne Dilshan made good all round performance as Sri Lanka Legends recorded 70 runs win over Bangladesh Legends in their Road Safety world cricket series match played at Raipur, India yesterday. Sri Lanka Legends made challenging total of 213 for 5 wickets in their 20 overs but Bangladesh Legends were managed to get 143 for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Off spinner Dilshan who hit a fine knock of 51 in 30 balls once again performed with the ball taking 3 for 26 to earn the Man of the Match award.