Dasun Shanaka, the incumbent Sri Lanka Twenty20 captain, says that in addition to the team which participated in this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, several other senior players should also be included in the next edition of this tournament to be held in Australia next year.

He made this statement while speaking at a post-media briefing after the West Indies match in which his team snatched a convincing 20-run victory under lights at the picturesque Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday…