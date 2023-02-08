Schedule announced for Lankan tour of New Zealand

Sri Lanka National Men’s Team is set to tour New Zealand during March-April 2023 to engage in an all-format tour and they will start the tour with a two-day warm-up game at Hagley Oval grounds in Christchurch. This warm-up game is good for the Sri Lanka Test players to adjust to the conditions. Sri Lanka will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20s against the Kiwis and the official match schedule was released by Sri Lanka Cricket yesterday. The Sri Lanka Test squad was picked by the Selection Committee and has been submitted to the Sports Minister for approval.