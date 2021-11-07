Samarawickrama 151*, Mishara 98 frustrate Pakistan A in Pallekele

Pakistan Shaheens were denied of a possible victory by a 143-run third wicket partnership and rain as their four-day match against Sri Lanka A ended in a draw at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Sadeera Samarawickrama stroked a gutsy 151 not out and opener Kamil Mishara missed his century by two runs as Sri Lanka A, who resumed this morning at 102 for two and required another 225 runs to avoid an innings defeat, finished 317 for six on a day when just over 58 overs were possible.

Pakistan Shaheens had scored 394 in the first innings and then forced Sri Lanka A to follow on after dismissing the hosts for 67.

Samarawickrama, who started this morning at 19, faced 223 deliveries off which 26 were converted into fours and one for six. Mishara, who began at 53, was unlucky when he became Khurram Shahzad’s second scalp after scoring 98. His 168 balls innings included 15 fours.

While Samarawickrama and Mishara frustrated Pakistan Shaheens on the fourth day, rain and bad light ruined what was shaping into an exciting match.

The two sides will now play three 50-over matches in Dambulla on 10, 12 and 14 November.

Scores in brief (day 4of 4):

Pakistan Shaheens 394 all out, 106 overs (Abdullah Shafique 117, Salman Ali Agha 103, Kamran Ghulam 45, Naseem Shah 31, Mohammad Haris 22, Khurram Shahzad 20; Chamika Gunasekara 6-83)

Sri Lanka A 67 all out, 22.2 overs (Suminda Lakshan 29, Nipun Dananjaya 17; Naseem Shah 4-28, Khurram Shahzad 3-10, Arshad Iqbal 2-14, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 1-11) and 317-6, 86.4 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 151 not out, Kamil Mishara 98, Suminda Lakshan 25; Khurram Shahzad 2-67, Kamran Ghulam 1-6, Salman Ali Agha 1-40, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 1-88)…