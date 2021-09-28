in Featured News

Rumesh Ratnayake appointed head coach of Sri Lanka A team for Pakistan series

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake has been appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team for the upcoming home series against Pakistan ‘A’ commencing next month.

