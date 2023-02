Prolific run-scorer Nishan Madushka has batted his way into Sri Lanka’s Test squad along with right-arm seamer Milan Ratnayake as national selectors finalised a list of 19 players for next month’s two-match Test series against New Zealand. A notable exclusion, however, is Pathum Nissanka, the Test opener sidelined with an injury.

Uncapped at the top level, both players come into the side following impressive performances at

Sri Lanka ‘A’ and domestic levels.