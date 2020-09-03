Romesh Kaluwitharana to return as a selector, Ashantha de Mel to remain as chief selector

The selection committee headed by Ashantha de Mel will remain in position for another term with an addition of another member. Apart from de Mel, the present selection committee whose term ended on August 15 includes Chaminda Mendis and Vinothen John.

But given the creditable service they have done, the trio will remain in the committee with former Sri Lanka opener Romesh Kaluwitharana likely to be added to the team.

Kaluwitharana, a World Cup winning cricketer has previously served as a selector. The selection committee, though nominated by Sri Lanka Cricket needs the approval of the minister of sports…