Rohit Sharma to lead; Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma among 4 seniors dropped from Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma has been named Team India’s Test captain on a full-time basis. The opening batsman has replaced Virat Kohli, who stepped down from the top post after the series defeat against South Africa…
Rohit Sharma has been named Team India’s Test captain on a full-time basis. The opening batsman has replaced Virat Kohli, who stepped down from the top post after the series defeat against South Africa…
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.