Reds qualify to meet Greys in final of Sri Lanka Cricket Invitational T20 League

SLC Greys led by Sri Lanka white ball skipper Dasun Shanaka clinched a place in the final of the Dialog SLC Invitational T20 League when their final league game against SLC Blues was interrupted by rain after 23.5 overs and ended in a no-result at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The two points were shared by the two sides and Greys who have been unbeaten right throughout the league stage finished on top of the table with 10 points from six games (four wins, two No Results).

Half centuries from Charith Asalanka (57 off 44 balls) and Nuwanidu Fernando (50* off 36 balls) saw Greys put up a challenging total of 156-4. The Blues in reply faced only 3.5 overs and scored 33-1 before rain ended the match…