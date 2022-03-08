Praveen to play in second Test against India

Sri Lanka is likely to include promising leg spinner Praveen Jayawickrama for the second Test against India which is scheduled to be played from March 12-16 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The inclusion of Jayawickrama will strengthen the spin department for this day-night Test match with already Lasith Embuldeniya in the team. The 25-year-old Embuldeniya had a heavy workload at the first Test match in Mohali where he bowled 46 overs giving away 188 runs with taking two wickets which included former skipper Virat Kholi…