Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia, due to start in Galle on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

An SLC media release stated that the 23-year-old had complained of feeling “unwell”, which was prompted the test. “Jayawickrama was immediately isolated from the rest of the team members and now will remain in room isolation for 5 days,” added the release.