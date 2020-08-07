Plunkett, Southee among 93 international cricketers for Lanka Premier League – report

Following the deadline to send their interest and availability, a total of 93 International crickets have been listed for franchises to choose from for Sri Lanka’s upcoming franchise based T20 league, Lanka Premier League (LPL), a top SLC official confirmed to Ceylon Today.

According to the official, top cricketers such as 2019 World Cup winning paceman from England Liam Plunkett, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee, veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and West Indies opener Dwayne Smith are included in the list.