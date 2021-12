Trinity College’s promising left-hand bat Pawan Pathiraja scored a scintillating 113 off 131 balls (13 fours) and Peterite left-arm spinner Wanuja Sahan took five wickets for 21 runs as Sri Lanka Under-19 came up with a compelling performance to beat England Young Lions by 148 runs in the second Under-19 ODI and level the five-match series 1-all at the SSC grounds yesterday.