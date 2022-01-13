Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee selected the following squad to play in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series, which will commence on the 16th January 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

SQUAD

Dasun Shanaka – Captain

Avishka Fernando – He will not play in the series, as he has tested Positive for Covid-19

Pathum Nissanka

Minod Bhanuka

Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain – He will not play as he is on Paternity Leave

Charith Asalanka

Chamika Karunaratne

Maheesh Theekshana

Jeffrey Vandersay

Lahiru Kumara – He will not play as he has not fulfilled the ‘fitness standards’

Nuwan Thushara

Janith Liyanage – He will not play in the series, as he has tested Positive for Covid-19

Ramesh Mendis

Praveen Jayawickrama

Dushmantha Chameera

Chamika Gunasekera

Kalana Perera – He will not play as he has not fulfilled the ‘fitness standards’

Kamil Mishara – He will not play in the series, as he has tested Positive for Covid-19

The below-given players will come into the squad in place of the aforementioned players, who will not play in the series.

Dinesh Chandimal

Kusal Mendis

Nuwan Pradeep

Shiran Fernando

Kamindu Mendis

The following players were named as standby players.

Ashen Bandara

Pulina Tharanga

Nimesh Vimukthi

Ashian Daniel

Asitha Fernando

Vishwa Fernando

The squad was released subjected to the approval of the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

-Ends –