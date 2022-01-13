Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee selected the following squad to play in Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series, which will commence on the 16th January 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
SQUAD
Dasun Shanaka – Captain
Avishka Fernando – He will not play in the series, as he has tested Positive for Covid-19
Pathum Nissanka
Minod Bhanuka
Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain – He will not play as he is on Paternity Leave
Charith Asalanka
Chamika Karunaratne
Maheesh Theekshana
Jeffrey Vandersay
Lahiru Kumara – He will not play as he has not fulfilled the ‘fitness standards’
Nuwan Thushara
Janith Liyanage – He will not play in the series, as he has tested Positive for Covid-19
Ramesh Mendis
Praveen Jayawickrama
Dushmantha Chameera
Chamika Gunasekera
Kalana Perera – He will not play as he has not fulfilled the ‘fitness standards’
Kamil Mishara – He will not play in the series, as he has tested Positive for Covid-19
The below-given players will come into the squad in place of the aforementioned players, who will not play in the series.
Dinesh Chandimal
Kusal Mendis
Nuwan Pradeep
Shiran Fernando
Kamindu Mendis
The following players were named as standby players.
Ashen Bandara
Pulina Tharanga
Nimesh Vimukthi
Ashian Daniel
Asitha Fernando
Vishwa Fernando
The squad was released subjected to the approval of the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.
