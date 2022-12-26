A twenty member Sri Lanka squad has been named for the forthcoming Indian cricket tour which consists of three T-20s and 3 ODI’ s .The squad is subject to approval by the Sports Minister said a senior official of Sri Lanka Cricket. Sri Lanka squad is expected to leave for India on January 1 and they will have their practices from today to December30 at the R.Premadasa International cricket stadium and Max cricket Academy Indoor nets under the supervision of head coach Chris Silverwood and Assistant coach Naveed Nawaz.
Probable Sri Lanka T20 and ODI squad:
Dasun Shanaka ( Capt),Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhannjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (T20), Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODI), Sadeera Samarawickrema (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (ODI), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara (T20), Chamika Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando,Chris Silverwood (Head coach),Naveed Nawaz ( Assistant coach)
This squad will give India a good challenge in T20s.