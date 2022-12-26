A twenty member Sri Lanka squad has been named for the forthcoming Indian cricket tour which consists of three T-20s and 3 ODI’ s .The squad is subject to approval by the Sports Minister said a senior official of Sri Lanka Cricket. Sri Lanka squad is expected to leave for India on January 1 and they will have their practices from today to December30 at the R.Premadasa International cricket stadium and Max cricket Academy Indoor nets under the supervision of head coach Chris Silverwood and Assistant coach Naveed Nawaz.