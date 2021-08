Sri Lanka Cricket says it has yet to receive any official communication with regard to Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera signing for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“We also got to know about their selection for the IPL through the media, officially we haven’t been notified. We are awaiting an official communique,” SLC CEO Ashley De Silva told DailyFT, when asked about whether the pair would be granted no objection certificates (NOCs).