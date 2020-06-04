No current Sri Lanka players under ICC investigation, SLC clarifies

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that none of the current national players are under investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit and neither the ICC has informed SLC of such an investigation carried out against any of the current players, as reported by several media institutions.

The particular story has been published based on a statement made by the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Honorable Dullas Alahapperuma, during an event held yesterday (02nd June), where Sri Lanka Cricket granted a one-time payment for School Cricket Coaches, who were financially affected by the Covid – 19.

SLC strongly believes that, what the Honorable Minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit against 03 former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players.