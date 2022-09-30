Nishan Madushka – fastest to score 1000 runs in domestic cricket

Wicket keeper batter Nishan Madushka Fernando of Ragama Cricket Club has completed 1000 first-class runs for the season when he scored 45 runs in the second innings of their Major Trophy Cricket tournament match against Kandy Customs Sports Club, which was concluded at Thurstan Grounds,Colombo on Sunday. Thus he became the fastest batter to do so in Major Trophy Cricket Tournament which is the premier first class tournament in Sri Lanka since 1988-89. (formally P. Saravanamuttu Trophy/ Premier Trophy)